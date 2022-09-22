Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 276,931 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 216,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,517,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

