Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,075,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 331,788 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,579,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,462,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,640,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

