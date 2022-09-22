Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.