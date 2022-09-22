Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

