Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

ARKK opened at $40.34 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

