Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $52.05.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

