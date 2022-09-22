Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,159,000 after buying an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RSP opened at $134.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.