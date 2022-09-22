Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.