Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

