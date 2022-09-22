Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.2 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.



