Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.55 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.