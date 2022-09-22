Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Humana by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Humana by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $490.63 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $487.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.51. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

