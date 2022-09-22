Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

IWB opened at $209.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

