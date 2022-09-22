Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

