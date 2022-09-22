Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after purchasing an additional 547,583 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,536,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,070 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.