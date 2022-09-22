Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Brady by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

