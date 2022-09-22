Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

