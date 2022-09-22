Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.71.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

