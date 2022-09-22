Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of IFRA stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.
