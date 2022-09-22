Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,167 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 24.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $458.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,856,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,856,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,044,786.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,048 shares of company stock worth $95,584,242. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.