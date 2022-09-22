Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,451 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,870,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.47 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

