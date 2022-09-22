Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average of $155.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.96 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.