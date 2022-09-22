Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

PAYX stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

