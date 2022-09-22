Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.29 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,933. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.