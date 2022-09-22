Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $175.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

