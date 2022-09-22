Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Stock Performance

BAX opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

