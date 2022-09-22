Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,730 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after purchasing an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,283,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

