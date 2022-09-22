Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AutoNation by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares in the company, valued at $925,654,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,107 shares of company stock worth $66,895,392. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

