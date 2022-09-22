Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $131.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.