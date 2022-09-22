Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEI opened at $115.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.18 and a 12-month high of $131.20.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
