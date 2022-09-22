Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $258,420,000. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

