Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

