Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $238.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.90 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

