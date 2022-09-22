Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 19,961 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,912.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $150,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 14,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 90,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 188,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,859,000 after acquiring an additional 46,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

