Tricida Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,747 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average volume of 1,820 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,975,713.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,975,713.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 477,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,377. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricida alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.

Tricida Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Tricida stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $528.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Tricida will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.