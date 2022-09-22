Tricida Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,747 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average volume of 1,820 call options.
In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,975,713.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $333,693.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,103,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,975,713.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 477,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,377. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Tricida will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
