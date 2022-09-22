Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50. The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 7182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trilogy Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

