UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.93

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.93 and traded as high as $92.05. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $89.65, with a volume of 45,705 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $678.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.