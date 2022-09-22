United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

United Airlines Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $36.12 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 493.0% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 314,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after buying an additional 261,856 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 700.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

