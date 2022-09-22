United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 189.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in United Airlines by 403.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 994,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UAL opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

