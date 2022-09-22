United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $12.40 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.28.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

