United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.81 on Thursday. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 187.1% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 138.5% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 75,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

