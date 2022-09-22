Valaris (NYSE:VAL) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ) Financial Analysis

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (OTCMKTS:DOFSQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Valaris and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valaris
|$1.23 billion
|3.10
|-$4.50 billion
|$0.61
|83.34
|Diamond Offshore Drilling
|$725.45 million
|0.00
|-$2.14 billion
|N/A
|N/A
Diamond Offshore Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Valaris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Diamond Offshore Drilling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.36%.
Profitability
This table compares Valaris and Diamond Offshore Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valaris
|3.39%
|-5.09%
|-2.05%
|Diamond Offshore Drilling
|-294.90%
|-183.15%
|-78.90%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
84.9% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Diamond Offshore Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Valaris beats Diamond Offshore Drilling on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Valaris
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 13 offshore drilling rigs, including four drillships and nine semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation. On April 26, 2020, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
