Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $98.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $140.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.20.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.
