Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

