VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.33 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $429.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

