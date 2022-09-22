Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) vs. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Financial Analysis

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 3.96 -$17.85 million ($0.40) -0.49 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Versus Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Versus Systems currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 665.70%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -620.58% -50.16% -39.17% Cipher Mining N/A -34.01% -32.91%

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Versus Systems

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.