Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
VTNR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.
