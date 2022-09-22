Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 7.42 and last traded at 7.51. 373,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 306,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VGCX. CIBC reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.25.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

