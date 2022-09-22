Vigilare Wealth Management Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,652.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,714 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.5% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.