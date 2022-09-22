Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 945 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.6% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

