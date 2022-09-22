Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.58

Shares of Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.58 ($92.43) and traded as high as €92.58 ($94.47). Vinci shares last traded at €90.40 ($92.24), with a volume of 740,396 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Vinci in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

